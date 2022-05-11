People moves: Geopacific Resources, Pac Re

by

Director retires from Geopacific Resources and new Chief Executive Officer for Pacific Re Limited (Pac Re).

Mining and exploration company Geopacific Resources Limited has announced the retirement of Sir Charles Lepani, effective 2 May. Lepani joined the company as Board Director in mid-2020.

Victoria Clifford has been announced as Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Re Limited (Pac Re). Clifford has over 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry and is a Fellow of the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance, and the Financial Services Institute of Australia.