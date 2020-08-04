People moves: Geopacific Resources, POMCCI, Newcrest, Coastal Shipowners Association

by

Geopacific Resources elects a Non-Executive Director, the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry (POMCCI) announces its Board composition for 2020-2021, Newcrest Mining appoints a new Company Secretary, and the PNG Coastal Shipowners Association names a Chairman.

Charles Lepani has been announced as Non-Executive Director at Geopacific Resources Limited. Lepani was High Commissioner of PNG in Australia from 2005 to 2017 and Director General of PNG APEC 2017-2018.

The Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry (POMCCI) has announced its Board composition for 2020-2021. Chey Scovell, Mark Farquhar, Janet Sios, Vani Nades and Rei Vagi occupy the general committee positions. The office holders are Rio Fiocco (President), Michael Henao (Vice-President), Akae Beach (Treasurer) and Eric Yawas (Secretary).

Maria Sanz Perez has been appointed as Company Secretary at Newcrest Mining. Sanz Perez takes over from Francesca Lee, who resigned earlier this year.

James Midgley has been announced as the incoming Chairman of the PNG Coastal Shipowners Association.