People Moves: Geopacific Resources

CEO of Geopacific Resources stands down.
Ron Heeks has stepped down as Managing Director and CEO of Geopacific Resources. Chairman Ian Clyne will assume day-to-day management of the Company on an interim basis.
25 May 2020 By Paul Chai
27 May 2020 By Robert Upe
1 Jun 2020 By David James
1 Jun 2020 By Business Advantage PNG
The Papua New Guinea kina’s exchange rate (mid-rate) against its main trading currencies, as at 26 May, 2020
Source: Bank of PNG
