People Moves: Geopacific Resources

10 Jun 2020 by Leave a Comment

CEO of Geopacific Resources stands down.

Ron Heeks has stepped down as Managing Director and CEO of Geopacific Resources. Chairman Ian Clyne will assume day-to-day management of the Company on an interim basis.

