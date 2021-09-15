People moves: Grow PNG

Grow PNG announces new Executive Director.
Agribusiness organisation Grow PNG has appointed John Simango as Executive Director for Papua New Guinea.
Welcome to PNG’s top-ranked business media.
– Sign up now to receive our free regular PNG Business Update by email.
– Visit our new PNG 1000 Business Directory, to find the business or service you need.Do not show me this message again
Essential reading for Papua New Guinea-focused executives
Agribusiness organisation Grow PNG has appointed John Simango as Executive Director for Papua New Guinea.
The three day Business Advantage Papua New Guinea Investment Conference got off to a flying start on Tuesday 7 September, with no … [Read More...]
Airways Hotel's signature chef, Molly Vaike, is training the next generation of Papua New Guinean chefs and taking the national … [Read More...]
The awarding of the Pandora gas field licence to Papua New Guinea’s oil & gas national company potentially marks a significant … [Read More...]
Air Niugini announces restrictions to travel to Sydney, Prime Minister Marape says Wafi-Golpu could be expected in December and … [Read More...]
The Papua New Guinea kina’s exchange rate (mid-rate) against its main trading currencies, as at 13 September, 2021
Source: Bank of PNG
Leave a Reply