Home  »  News  »  People moves  »  People moves: Hardware Haus Ltd, Steamships, PNG Cabinet
Category header

People moves: Hardware Haus Ltd, Steamships, PNG Cabinet

Welcome,

16 Jul 2024 by Leave a Comment

New CEO for Hardware Haus Ltd, succession move at Steamships, and government ministerial appointments

Alvin Prasad has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Hardware Haus Ltd.

***

Story continues after advertisment...

Chris Daniells officially assumed the role of Managing Director of Steamships Trading Company Ltd.

***

Prime Minister Marape has appointed five new ministers to fill vacancies in the Cabinet: Thomas Opa – Energy, as well as acting Petroleum Minister; Miki Kaeok – Finance; Belden Namah – Culture and Tourism; Kinoka Fe – Higher Education; Kobby Bomareo – National Housing.

Filed Under: People moves Tagged With: , , ,

Leave a Reply