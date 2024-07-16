People moves: Hardware Haus Ltd, Steamships, PNG Cabinet

New CEO for Hardware Haus Ltd, succession move at Steamships, and government ministerial appointments
Alvin Prasad has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Hardware Haus Ltd.
***
Chris Daniells officially assumed the role of Managing Director of Steamships Trading Company Ltd.
***
Prime Minister Marape has appointed five new ministers to fill vacancies in the Cabinet: Thomas Opa – Energy, as well as acting Petroleum Minister; Miki Kaeok – Finance; Belden Namah – Culture and Tourism; Kinoka Fe – Higher Education; Kobby Bomareo – National Housing.
