Deputy Chair leaves Harmony Gold, a new director at Credit Corp and resignation at Nambawan Super.

Credit Corporation PNG Ltd has announced the appointment of Daryl Johnson as a Non-Executive Director.

Modise Motloba has resigned as member of Harmony Gold‘s board. Most recently he served as Deputy Chairman and has been on the board since 2004. (Harmony Gold)

Nambawan Super has announced the resignation of Thomas Webster as Independent Trustee Director.