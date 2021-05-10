People moves: Harmony Gold, YEGAP, PNG Hunters

by

Harmony Gold Mining announces a new Investment Committee Member, the Young Entrepreneurs Group of the Asia Pacific (YEGAP) welcomes new members to its Executive Committee, and the PNG Hunters appoint a new Commercial Manager.

Harmony Gold Mining has appointed Peter Turner as its new Investment Committee Member.

The CEO of Emstret Holdings, Vani Nades, has become the first Papua New Guinean to sit on the regional Executive Committee of the Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s Young Entrepreneurs Group of the Asia Pacific.

The PNG Hunters have announced the appointment of Alan Moramoro as the Intrust Super Cup club’s Commercial Manager.