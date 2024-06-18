People moves: Hugo Canning Ltd, Pacific Trade Invest Australia, King’s Birthday Honours

by

Management changes at Hugo Canning Ltd and Pacific Trade Invest Australia, and King’s Birthday Honours for Papua New Guinea.

Eugene Anang has joined Hugo Canning Company Ltd as National Field Sales Manager & Export Manager.

Caleb Jarvis has been appointed General Manager of Pacific Trade Invest (PTI), overseeing the operations of PTI offices in Australia, China, Europe, Japan, and New Zealand.

The following individuals have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for PNG, in part for their services to business:

Knight Bachelor : Arthur Llewellyn Jones, OBE

: Arthur Llewellyn Jones, OBE KBE : John Bangkok, BEM

: John Bangkok, BEM CBE : Andrew Charles Abel, Ahmad Bin Ismail and Ian Alan Tarutia, OBE

: Andrew Charles Abel, Ahmad Bin Ismail and Ian Alan Tarutia, OBE OBE: Beatrice Mahuru, Sosepe Kerowa Maminti and Joe Kenken Mok