Sam Koim has been confirmed as Commissioner General for the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC). Koim was elected as IRC’s Acting Commissioner General in August 2019.

John McFarlane has been announced as Westpac‘s new Chairman. McFarlane is the former CEO of ANZ Bank.

Easy Skill PNG has appointed a Business Manager, Martin Jotto.