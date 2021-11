by

New Country Head for Kina Bank, Credit Corp announces board appointment and Pacific MMI appoints a new boss.

Lesieli Taviri has been promoted to PNG Country Head and the formal spokesperson for Kina Bank. She currently leads the Kina’s branch network and operation services.

***

Sir Melchior Pesa Togolo has been appointed as Non-Executive Director at Credit Corporation.

***

Insurance company Pacific MMI has welcomed Karl Hamann as its new Chief Executive Officer.