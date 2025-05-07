People moves: Kina Bank, Kina Asset Management, Dept of Works and Highways, Bank of PNG, Coral Sea Hotels, and more

New chief of staff at Kina Bank, a new director for Kina Asset Management, a new Secretary of Dept of Works and Highways, new executive structure at the Bank of Papua New Guinea, two appointments at Coral Sea Hotels, and new country manager for Complex Electrical (CE Group).
Mackhenly Kaiok has been appointed as Chief of Staff for Kina Bank.
***
Dr Albert Mellam has been appointed to the board of Kina Asset Management Limited as an independent non-executive director.
***
Gibson Ali Holemba has been appointed to a four-year contract as Secretary of the Department of Works and Highways.
***
The Bank of Papua New Guinea has restructured its executive team, appointing:
- Jeffery Yabom, Deputy Governor, Monetary Policy & Financial Operations
- Ron Sikar, Assistant Governor, Currency Services and Branch Operations Group
- George Awap, Assistant Governor, Financial System Development & Innovation Group
- Sabina Deklin, Assistant Governor, Financial System Regulations & Supervision Group
- Williamina Hubert, Assistant Governor, Monetary & Economic Policy Group
- Rowan Rupa, Assistant Governor, Financial Market Operations Group
- Alfred Napun, Assistant Governor, Payments & Banking Services Group
- Mairi Mathew, Deputy Chief Operating Officer/Acting COO
***
Coral Sea Hotels has made two new appointments:
- Max Bunei has been appointed as Chief Accountant.
- Navneel Prasad has been appointed as Group Revenue Manager.
***
Leseng Pasen has been appointed as Country Manager – PNG for Complex Electrical (CE Group).
