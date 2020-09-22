People moves: Kina Bank, Mayur Resources, Newcrest Mining and Pacific Trade Invest

by

Kina Bank appoints two women to its executive team, Mayur Resources gets a new Non-Executive Director, Newcrest announces changes to its Board of Directors, Pacific Trade Invest appoints new marketing executive.

Kina Bank Ltd has announced two new appointments to its Executive team: Lesieli Taviri has been is Executive General Manager, Banking, and Asi Nauna is the new Executive General Manager, Lending.

***

Businessman and lawyer Hubert Namani has joined the Board of Mayur Resources Ltd as Non-Executive Director.

***

Newcrest Mining has appointed Sally-Anne Layman to its Board of Directors. Layman will commence her role as independent Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit and Risk Committee on 1 October. She takes over from Xiaoling Liu.

***

Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) Australia has named Cath Cooksley-Little as General Manager – Marketing, Communications & Tourism.

***