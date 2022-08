by

Kina Bank announces a new Business Development Manager, the Pharmaceutical Society of Papua New Guinea appoints new patron, and Air Niugini welcomes two new directors.

Kina Bank has welcomed Livingstone Nenjipa as Business Development Manager.

Sir Mahesh Patel has been elected as the Patron of the Pharmaceutical Society of PNG.

Karl Yalo and Gary Seddon have been appointed to the board of Air Niugini.