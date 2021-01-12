People moves: Kina Securities, Bank South Pacific, Oil Search, Newcrest

by

Kina Securities Ltd announces a new Non-Executive Director, Bank South Pacific (BSP) welcomes a new Director, Oil Search appoints a Communication Manager and Newcrest Mining welcomes new external affairs executive.

Ila Temu has been appointed Independent Non-Executive Director of the Board of Kina Securities. Temu is the Executive Director (PNG) of Barrick (Niugini) Limited.

***

Frank Bouraga has been announced as a Director of BSP. Bouraga is a Charted Practicing Accountant PNG and has been an Independent Committee Member of BSP’s Board since October 2020.

***

Celestine Ove is the new Communications Manager for Oil Search’s PNG business unit. Ove participated in Oil Search’s Graduate Development Program and joined the company in 2007. She takes over from Ruth Waram.

***

Ruth Waram has been appointed Manager – External Affairs & Communications at Newcrest Mining Limited Lihir.