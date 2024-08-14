People moves: Kina Securities Limited, BSP Financial Group, POMCCI

New board member for Kina Securities Limited, changes in BSP’s executive management team, new CEO for the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Kina Securities Limited appointed Ian Clough as an Independent Non-Executive Director.
***
Peter Beswick has been appointed as Deputy Group CEO of BSP Financial Group.
***
Hari Rabura has been appointed as Group General Manager, Corporate Affairs & Community at BSP Financial Group.
***
The Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry (POMCCI) has appointed Jeffrey Nehi as new CEO.
