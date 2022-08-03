Home  »  News  »  People moves  »  People moves: Kina, TISA, Pacific Islands Forum, National Fisheries Authority, Mayur Resources
People moves: Kina, TISA, Pacific Islands Forum, National Fisheries Authority, Mayur Resources

3 Aug 2022 by Leave a Comment

Kina Securities announces changes to its Executive Management Team, TISA Community Finance welcomes new Chairman, Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat has a new PA Officer, a change to the board at Mayur Resources, and National Fisheries Authority welcomes Managing Director.

Kina Securities Limited has announced changes to it Executive Management Team:

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Chetan Chropra, will retire on 1 September. Chopra will be associated with the Kina Group during the handover and as an advisor on strategic projects.

Current Chief Information Officer, Johnson Kalo, will take over from Chopra. Effective 1 September, Kalo will be Acting Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.

Sachin Samat will replace Kalo as Chief Information Officer. Samat joins Kina from First City Monument Bank in Nigeria.

***

Wilson Kamit has been appointed as Chairman of the Board at TISA Community Finance Limited, effective 21 July.

***

Leanne Jorari has been appointed Public Affairs Officer at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.
***

Justin Ilakini has been appointed as Managing Director of the National Fisheries Authority.

***

Hubert Namani has resigned as a Director of Mayur Resources.

