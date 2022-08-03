People moves: Kina, TISA, Pacific Islands Forum, National Fisheries Authority, Mayur Resources

Kina Securities announces changes to its Executive Management Team, TISA Community Finance welcomes new Chairman, Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat has a new PA Officer, a change to the board at Mayur Resources, and National Fisheries Authority welcomes Managing Director.
Kina Securities Limited has announced changes to it Executive Management Team:
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Chetan Chropra, will retire on 1 September. Chopra will be associated with the Kina Group during the handover and as an advisor on strategic projects.
Current Chief Information Officer, Johnson Kalo, will take over from Chopra. Effective 1 September, Kalo will be Acting Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.
Sachin Samat will replace Kalo as Chief Information Officer. Samat joins Kina from First City Monument Bank in Nigeria.
***
Wilson Kamit has been appointed as Chairman of the Board at TISA Community Finance Limited, effective 21 July.
***
Justin Ilakini has been appointed as Managing Director of the National Fisheries Authority.
***
Hubert Namani has resigned as a Director of Mayur Resources.
