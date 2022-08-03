People moves: Kina, TISA, Pacific Islands Forum, National Fisheries Authority, Mayur Resources

by

Kina Securities announces changes to its Executive Management Team, TISA Community Finance welcomes new Chairman, Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat has a new PA Officer, a change to the board at Mayur Resources, and National Fisheries Authority welcomes Managing Director.

Kina Securities Limited has announced changes to it Executive Management Team:

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Chetan Chropra, will retire on 1 September. Chopra will be associated with the Kina Group during the handover and as an advisor on strategic projects.

Current Chief Information Officer, Johnson Kalo, will take over from Chopra. Effective 1 September, Kalo will be Acting Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.

Sachin Samat will replace Kalo as Chief Information Officer. Samat joins Kina from First City Monument Bank in Nigeria.

Wilson Kamit has been appointed as Chairman of the Board at TISA Community Finance Limited, effective 21 July.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat. Leanne Jorari has been appointed Public Affairs Officer at the

