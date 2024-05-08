People moves: Konebada Petroleum Park Authority, Bougainville Copper and Dentons

New board appointed for the Konebada Petroleum Park Authority, Bougainville Copper Limited sees new CEO and CFO, and a new partner at Dentons.
Konebada Petroleum Park Authority has welcomed a new board, led by Chair Martin Kombri. Boe Daera has been appointed as Deputy Chair.
David Isokore has been appointed Managing Director and CEO of Bougainville Copper Limited. Johnny Auna has been appointed as CFO and company secretary.
Dentons has added Jason Brooks as a Partner in PNG, working in its litigation team.
