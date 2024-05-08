People moves: Konebada Petroleum Park Authority, Bougainville Copper and Dentons

by

New board appointed for the Konebada Petroleum Park Authority, Bougainville Copper Limited sees new CEO and CFO, and a new partner at Dentons.

Konebada Petroleum Park Authority has welcomed a new board, led by Chair Martin Kombri. Boe Daera has been appointed as Deputy Chair.

***

David Isokore has been appointed Managing Director and CEO of Bougainville Copper Limited. Johnny Auna has been appointed as CFO and company secretary.

***

Dentons has added Jason Brooks as a Partner in PNG, working in its litigation team.