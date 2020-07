by

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd (KPHL) announces a new Chairman of the Board, PNG Air welcomes a Company Secretary and Geopacific Resources appoints a CEO.

Benedict Thomas Yaru is the new Chairman of the Board at KPHL. He takes over from Andrew Baing.

PNG Air has appointed Nisaal Jai as Company Secretary. Jai replaces Diana Penrose.

Tim Richards had been announced as the new CEO of Geopacific Resources. He is expected to commence the role on 5 October.