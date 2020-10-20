People moves: Kumul Minerals Holdings, City Pharmacy, British American Tobacco PNG, Oil Search, Solomon Brewery

by

Kumul Minerals Holdings renews its board, City Pharmacy appoints new CEO, British American Tobacco announces head of National Field, change on Oil Search Board and Solomon Brewery welcomes a Supply Chain Manager.

Prime Minister James Marape has welcomed Mako John Kuwimb, Aho Baliki, Bonny Ninai, Marjella Meles, Hansel Maven and Nellie James to the Board of Kumul Minerals Holdings Ltd. They take over from Richard Lekep Kuna, Cameron Clark and Peter Nupiri.

Acting Managing Director and Chairman Peter Graham has resigned from the company.

***

The City Pharmacy Group of Companies has announced Navin Raju as its new Group Chief Executive Officer. Raju will replace Sir Mahesh Patel effective 1 January 2021.

***

Story continues after advertisment...

British American Tobacco PNG has announced Allen Tom as Head of National Field.

***

Sir Mel Togolo has stepped down from his role as Non-executive Director at Oil Search.

***

Kuri Yuwai is the new Solomon Brewery Supply Chain Manager. He is the first Papua New Guinean employee from SP Brewery to head to the Solomon Islands on an expatriate contract.