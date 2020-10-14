People moves: Kumul Minerals Holdings, ICCC, Karoon Energy

by

Kumul Minerals Holdings welcomes a Registered Mine Manager, Papua New Guinea’s Independent Consumer and Competition Commission reappoints CEO, and new appointment for Oil Search’s former head.

The Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) has reappointed Paulus Ain as Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer for the next five years.

Kumul Minerals Holding announced David Laulau as the new Registered Mine Manager for the Special Mining Lease (SML) 11 Porgera Mine.

Peter Botten, Oil Search’s former CEO, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director at Karoon Energy, an ASX-listed oil and gas company.