People moves: Kumul Telikom Holdings

29 Jul 2020 by Leave a Comment

Kumul Telikom Holdings Limited (KTHL) names an Acting Chief Executive Officer for bmobile.

Kumul Telikom has announced Anthony Pakakota as Acting Chief Executive Officer for its subsidiary bmobile PNG and the Solomon Islands.

