People moves: Lightspeed PNG

3 Mar 2022 by Leave a Comment

Lightspeed PNG announces new Country General Manager.

Internet service provider Lightspeed Limited has welcomed communications and integration specialist Janend (Jay) Reddy as its Country General Manager in PNG.

 

