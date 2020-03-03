Home  »  News  »  People moves: Mainland Holdings, Horizon Oil
People moves: Mainland Holdings, Horizon Oil

3 Mar 2020 by 1 Comment

Mainland Holdings announces the appointment of a new Non-Executive Director, and a change of CEO at Horizon Oil.

Rajeev Sharma has been appointed Non-Executive Director at Mainland Holdings Limited.

Chris Hodge has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Horizon Oil following Michael Sheridan’s departure from the company.
  1. Danny Liufalani says
    3 Mar 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Would be interest if these groups can support Enviroment projects such as Sanitation,Wastewater,and waste management projects in the region.v
    Viroment NZ has successfully demonstration dewatering technology that can apply to toxics from the mines at realt time.Interest parties please contact. Danny Liufalani. Email dliufalani@gmail.com

