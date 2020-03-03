People moves: Mainland Holdings, Horizon Oil

Mainland Holdings announces the appointment of a new Non-Executive Director, and a change of CEO at Horizon Oil.
Rajeev Sharma has been appointed Non-Executive Director at Mainland Holdings Limited.
***
Join the thousands of PNG-focused executives across the world who receive our free email updates every week.
Click here to sign up now.Do not show me this message again
Essential reading for Papua New Guinea-focused executives
Rajeev Sharma has been appointed Non-Executive Director at Mainland Holdings Limited.
***
24 Feb 2020 By Justin Smirk
Westpac Bank’s Senior Economist Justin Smirk identifies five key highlights from Business Advantage’s PNG 100 CEO Survey of chief … [Read More...]
2 Mar 2020 By Business Advantage PNG
Papua New Guinea's Minister for State Enterprises announces plans for 'partial privatisation' of state-owned enterprises, P'nyang … [Read More...]
The Papua New Guinea kina’s exchange rate (mid-rate) against its main trading currencies, as at 3 March, 2020
Source: Bank of PNG
Comments
Would be interest if these groups can support Enviroment projects such as Sanitation,Wastewater,and waste management projects in the region.v
Viroment NZ has successfully demonstration dewatering technology that can apply to toxics from the mines at realt time.Interest parties please contact. Danny Liufalani. Email dliufalani@gmail.com