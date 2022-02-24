Home  »  News  »  People moves: Melanesian Spearhead Group
People moves: Melanesian Spearhead Group

24 Feb 2022 by Leave a Comment

The Melanesian Spearhead Group welcomes a new Director General.

Diplomat and public servant Leonard Louma has been appointed as the new Director General of the Melanesian Spearhead Group. He takes over from Amena Yauvoli.

