Home  »  News  »  People moves  »  People moves: MiBank
Category header

People moves: MiBank

Welcome,

3 Dec 2024 by Leave a Comment

New CEO for MiBank.

Trudi Egi has been appointed CEO of MiBank from 1 January 2025, succeeding the retiring Tony Westaway.

***

 

Story continues after advertisment...
Filed Under: People moves Tagged With:

Leave a Reply