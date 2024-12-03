People moves: MiBank

New CEO for MiBank.
Trudi Egi has been appointed CEO of MiBank from 1 January 2025, succeeding the retiring Tony Westaway.
***
***
The Papua New Guinea kina’s exchange rate (mid-rate) against its main trading currencies, as of 02 December 2024
Source: Bank of PNG
