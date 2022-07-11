People moves: MiBank, Coppermoly

MiBank announces new Chairperson, new CFO at Coppermoly.
Coppermoly Ltd has announced Craig McPherson as its new Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.
Our annual PNG Investment Conference takes place at Brisbane’s Convention and Exhibition Centre on 15 and 16 August.
To register, visit www.pnginvestmentconference.com today.Do not show me this message again
Essential reading for Papua New Guinea-focused executives
Coppermoly Ltd has announced Craig McPherson as its new Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.
Loyalty schemes have dramatically transformed in Papua New Guinea, with consumers being offered more schemes, as well as more … [Read More...]
Hard work is paying off for Yaku Ninich, one of Papua New Guinea's top fashion designers. US fashion designer Vera Wang once … [Read More...]
Kingston Resources announces strategic review of Misima gold project, Digicel takes PNG Government to court, and direct flights to … [Read More...]
The Papua New Guinea kina’s exchange rate (mid-rate) against its main trading currencies, as at 11 July, 2022
Source: Bank of PNG
Leave a Reply