People moves: MiBank, Coppermoly

11 Jul 2022 by Leave a Comment

MiBank announces new Chairperson, new CFO at Coppermoly.

Peter Aitsi is now Board Chairperson at MiBank. He takes over the reins from Allan Marlin.
***

Coppermoly Ltd has announced Craig McPherson as its new Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.

