People moves: Ministerial changes, Ok Tedi Mining Limited, Westpac PNG, PNG Ports Corporation, PNG Power Ltd, Department of ICT

National Executive Council reshuffle, a new Chief Executives for PNG Power and Westpac PNG, OTML Chairman resigns, a new COO for PNG Ports and a reappointment at the Department of ICT.
The following changes have been made to the National Cabinet:
- Former Finance Minister Hon. Rainbo Paita has been appointed as the new Minister for Mining.
- Current Finance Minister Miki Kaeo will also oversee the Ministry of Transport.
- Minister Wake Goi takes over the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
***
Jeffrey Innes has resigned as the Board Chairman of Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML).
***
PNG Ports Corporation has appointed Deborah Onga as Chief Commercial Officer.
***
Paul Bayly has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for PNG Power Limited.
***
Steven Matainaho has been reappointed as Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).
***
Andrew Cairns has been appointed Chief Executive of Westpac PNG.
