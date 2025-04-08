People moves: Ministerial changes, Ok Tedi Mining Limited, Westpac PNG, PNG Ports Corporation, PNG Power Ltd, Department of ICT

by

National Executive Council reshuffle, a new Chief Executives for PNG Power and Westpac PNG, OTML Chairman resigns, a new COO for PNG Ports and a reappointment at the Department of ICT.

The following changes have been made to the National Cabinet: Former Finance Minister Hon. Rainbo Paita has been appointed as the new Minister for Mining.

Current Finance Minister Miki Kaeo will also oversee the Ministry of Transport .

Minister Wake Goi takes over the Ministry of Civil Aviation. *** Jeffrey Innes has resigned as the Board Chairman of Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML). ***

PNG Ports Corporation has appointed Deborah Onga as Chief Commercial Officer.

Paul Bayly has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for PNG Power Limited.

Steven Matainaho has been reappointed as Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Andrew Cairns has been appointed Chief Executive of Westpac PNG.