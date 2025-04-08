Home  »  News  »  People moves  »  People moves: Ministerial changes, Ok Tedi Mining Limited, Westpac PNG, PNG Ports Corporation, PNG Power Ltd, Department of ICT
People moves: Ministerial changes, Ok Tedi Mining Limited, Westpac PNG, PNG Ports Corporation, PNG Power Ltd, Department of ICT

8 Apr 2025

National Executive Council reshuffle, a new Chief Executives for PNG Power and Westpac PNG, OTML Chairman resigns, a new COO for PNG Ports and a reappointment at the Department of ICT.

The following changes have been made to the National Cabinet:

  • Former Finance Minister Hon. Rainbo Paita has been appointed as the new Minister for Mining.
  • Current Finance Minister Miki Kaeo will also oversee the Ministry of Transport.
  • Minister Wake Goi takes over the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

***

Jeffrey Innes has resigned as the Board Chairman of Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML).

***

PNG Ports Corporation has appointed Deborah Onga as Chief Commercial Officer.

***

Paul Bayly has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for PNG Power Limited.

***

Steven Matainaho has been reappointed as Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

***

 Andrew Cairns has been appointed Chief Executive of Westpac PNG.

