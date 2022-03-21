People moves: Nambawan Super, Newcrest, Pacific Community

by

Nambawan Super announces changes to its Board, new board member at Newcrest Mining, and the Pacific Community (SPC) welcomes Principal Strategic Lead – Pacific Women.

Nambawan Super Limited (NSL) has farewelled David Kavanamur, who served on the NSL Board for over 10 years. NSL welcomes Daniel Siaguru-Khaisir to the board as Independent Trustee Director.

Newcrest Mining Limited has appointed Philip Bainbridge as an independent Non-Executive Director and a member of its Safety and Sustainability Committee, effective from 1 April. Story continues after advertisment...

***

The Pacific Community (SPC) has announced the appointment of Mereseini Rakuita as its Principal Strategic Lead – Pacific Women.