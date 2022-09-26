Home  »  News  »  People moves: Nasfund
Category header

People moves: Nasfund

Welcome,

26 Sep 2022 by Leave a Comment

Nasfund announces changes to its board.

On 1 October, Tamzin Wardley will become Nasfund‘s new Chairperson. Wardley, who is currently Deputy Chair and Chair of the Fund’s Investment Committee, will take over from Charles Vee.
Vee will remain on the board as a Director.

Story continues after advertisment...
Filed Under: News, People moves Tagged With:

Leave a Reply