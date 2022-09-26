People moves: Nasfund

– Sign up now to receive our free regular PNG Business Update by email.
State-owned Kumul Petroleum has made an offer to purchase a further five per cent of the PNG LNG project from Santos. The US$1.4 … [Read More...]
Morobe Governor says Wafi-Golpu agreement will contain risk funding provisions, internet cable breakages set to take months to … [Read More...]
Now that business is almost back as usual in Papua New Guinea, the Business Coalition for Women (BCFW) is working on new programs … [Read More...]
The Papua New Guinea kina’s exchange rate (mid-rate) against its main trading currencies, as at 23 September, 2022
Source: Bank of PNG
