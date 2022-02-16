People moves: Nasfund, CTSL, OTML, Adyton

by

Nasfund appoints two senior executives, new Statutory Manager for CTSL, Ok Tedi Mining increases number of women in managing roles, and Adyton Resources announces changes.

The National Superannuation Fund (Nasfund) has announced Rajeev Sharma as Chief Operating Officer and Arua Taravatu as Acting General Manager for Information, Technology and Innovation.

Peter Aitsi has been appointed Statutory Manager for Comrade Trustee Services Limited (CTSL). He replaces Sitiveni Weleilakeba, whose appointment was terminated this month by the Central Bank.

Four women have been promoted to management roles at Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML). They are: Ani Topurua who was appointed to the newly created role of Manager Social and Sustainability; Carolyne Manahave as Manager Contracts and Legal, Lyndah Brown as Manager Process Asset Renewal (PAR) Project Interface, and Chantel Christensen as Manager Ok Tedi Way Project.

Adyton Resources Corporation has welcomed mining professional Anthony Williamson to its board as Non-Executive Director (subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange). The company also announced that Rod Watt has agreed to resume his role as Chief geologist.