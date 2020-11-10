People moves: Nasfund, Mayur Resources, PNG, Tourism Promotion Authority, Barrick Gold

by

Moves at Nasfund, Mayur Resources announces Non-Executive Director, Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority welcomes new CEO and Barrick Gold welcomes a new member to its board.

Julienne Leka-Maliaki has been appointed as Director of the Board of Nasfund. She joined the Board in October this year and replaced Hulala Tokome as Independent Director.

Nasfund also announced the appointment of Doris Gedare as Board Secretary. Gedare replaces Jack Parina.

Mayur Resources has welcomed Wee Choo Peng as Non-Executive Director. He takes over from Lu Kee Hong, who resigned recently.

PNG Tourism Promotion Authority welcomed Eric Mossman as CEO. He takes over from Jerry Agus.

Anne Kabagambe is now an Independent Director at Barrick Gold Corporation.