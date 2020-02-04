People moves: Nasfund, Newcrest, Constitutional Law Reform Commission, British High Commission in Tonga

by

An Independent Director joins Nasfund, Newcrest announces changes to its Executive Committee, the Constitutional Law Reform Commission appoints a Secretary and the British High Commission reopens in Tonga.

Nasfund Contributors Savings & Loan Society (NCSL)’s Board has announced Sundar Ramamurthy as Independent Director to the NCSL Board. Ramamurthy is Managing Director of Invoc and former CEO of Bmobile.

***

Newcrest Mining has announced changes to its Executive Committee: Suresh Vadnagra has been announced as the new Chief Technical & Projects Officer; he will commence this role in June. Lisa Ali has been appointed Chief People & Sustainability Officer; she takes over from Ian Kemish, who will retire at the end of March. Seil Song has joined as Chief Development Officer. Song replaces Michael Nossal, who will retire at the end of March.

***

Mange Matui has taken office as the new Secretary for the Constitutional Law Reform Commission (CLRC). Matui is the former Dean of the University of Papua New Guinea Law School and takes over from CLRC’s Acting Secretary, Dorothy Kesenge.

***

Thorhilda Abbott-Watt has been appointed as the new British High Commissioner to Tonga. The British High Commission closed its doors in Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, in 2006 and is reopening this month.