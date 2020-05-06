People moves: NASFUND, Newcrest, Embassy of Denmark, ANZ

by

NASFUND welcomes two independent directors to its board, Newcrest gets a new Chief Legal, Risk and Compliance Officer, the Danish Ambassador announces the end of his tenure and ANZ appoints a new member to its Group Executive Committee.

The Papua New Guinean superannuation fund NASFUND has appointed George Panao and Anthony Yauieb as independent directors to the NASFUND Board. Panao and Yauieb take over from Vera Raga and Graham Ainui, who retired earlier this year.

Maria (Ria) Sanz Perez has been selected as Newcrest Mining’s new Chief Legal, Risk and Compliance Officer and Company Secretary. Sanz Perez succeeds Francesca Lee, who will retire from Newcrest on 18 July.

Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen announced on social media that he has concluded his tenure as Ambassador of Denmark to Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea and ASEAN.

ANZ has announced the appointment of Emma Gray to the Group Executive Committee as Group Executive Data and Automation.