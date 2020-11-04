People moves: National Development Bank, PNG Customs, Bank South Pacific, NICTA, Hilton Hotel, PNGRFL

by

The National Development Bank gets a new head, PNG Customs appoints a new Chief Commissioner, NICTA announces changes, senior appointments at BSP, the Hilton Hotel in Port Moresby welcomes a General Manager and PNG Rugby Football League names an Acting CEO.

The National Executive Council has welcomed Aaron Underdown as Acting Managing Director for the National Development Bank. He replaces Moses Liu.

***

David Towe has been announced as the new Chief Commissioner for PNG Customs. He takes over from Ray Paul.

***

The National Information and Communication Technology Authority (NICTA) has named Kila Gulo-Vui as its new Chief Executive Officer.

NICTA also announced appointments to its Board: Noel Mobiha as Chairman, Caroline Greenway as Independent Expert Member and Kone Kula as Universal Access Board Private Sector Representative. Kula replaces Zinnia Dawidi.

Story continues after advertisment...

***

Daniel Faunt has been announced as Bank South Pacific‘s Group General Manager Retail, effective 2 December. He will replace Paul Thornton, who is retiring.

Kili Tambua has been appointed to the role of General Manager Offshore Branches and will oversee operations in Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tonga, Samoa and Cook Islands.

***

Ryan Mikkelson has been appointed as General Manager of the Hilton Hotel in Port Moresby. Prior to this role, Mikkelson was General Manager at Hilton Dili Palm Springs in Timor-Leste. He replaces John Lucas, who will become General Manager of Hilton Manila.

***

Reatau Rau has left his role as CEO of PNG Rugby Football League and Stanley Hondina has taken charge as Acting CEO. Hondina held the position of PNG National Rugby League Competitions Manager.