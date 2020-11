Air Niugini’s ‘Paradise’ magazine wins World Travel Award As publisher of the Air Niugini’s inflight magazine, Paradise, we are proud to announce it has won the award for the best inflight magazine in Oceania... The post Air Niugini’s ‘Paradise’ magazine wins World Travel Award appeared first on Business Advantage International.

A new magazine in the middle of COVID-19?! Who would be crazy enough to launch a new magazine during a global pandemic? Guilty. The magazine is called PNG Now, and it's a brand new lifestyle magazine aimed at readers in the Pacific nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG).