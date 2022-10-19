People moves: New Porgera Limited, Black Swan, Mayur Resources

by

Nellie James has been appointed Chairperson at New Porgera Limited (NPL), the new operator of the Porgera mine.

Chad Coulin has been announced as NPL’s General Manager.

David Martin has been promoted to General Manager at Black Swan International PNG. Martin previously held the role of Corporate Services Manager. He takes over from Shane Harde.

Mayur Resources has announced the appointment of Craig Ransley as Executive Chairman. Ransley takes over from Charles Fear, who is stepping back to the role of Non-Executive Director.