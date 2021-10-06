Home  »  News  »  People moves: Newcrest Mining, High Arctic, Mayur Resources
People moves: Newcrest Mining, High Arctic, Mayur Resources

A new Chair for Newcrest and new CFOs for High Arctic and Mayur Resources.

Newcrest Mining Limited Chairman Peter Hay intends to retire as Chairman with effect from the close of Newcrest’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 10 November. Peter Tomsett has been appointed his replacement, subject to his re-election as a director at the AGM.

***

High Arctic Energy Services has appointed Lance Mierendorf as its Chief Financial Officer.

***

Mayur Resources has appointed Kerry Parker to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.

 

 

 

