People moves: Oil Search

Oil Search announces top-tier changes.

Oil Search has announced several appointments to its management team.

Leon Buskens has been appointed PNG Country Manager. Wayne Kasou is now PNG Executive Support and Senior Vice-President Government Affairs. Bart Lismont is the new Executive Vice-President PNG Development & Operations. Beth White has been elected Executive Vice-President Sustainability & Technology.

Finally, in February 2021, Chief Financial Officer Stephen Gardiner will step down. Ayten Saridas has been announced as Chief Financial Officer Designate and will join Oil Search in August to initiate the transition.