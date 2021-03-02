People moves: Oil Search

New director joins Oil Search board.
Musje Werror is a new Non-executive Director of Oil Search. Werror replaces Mel Togolo.
The Papua New Guinea kina’s exchange rate (mid-rate) against its main trading currencies, as at 24 February, 2021
Source: Bank of PNG
