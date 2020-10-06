People moves: Oil Search, Autonomous Region of Bougainville, PNG Air

by

Oil Search appoints six Independent Committee Members, new cabinet members for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and PNG Air announces changes at the helm.

Mary Johns, Richard Kuna, Ganjiki Wayne, Des Yaninen, Jennifer Baing Waiko and Winifred Kula Amini have been appointed as Independent Committee Members (ICM) of Oil Search’s Board Committees. This as part of Oil Search’s ICM program which seeks to train young Papua New Guineans as future directors.

***

Bougainville’s newly elected President, Ishmael Toroama, has announced the names of the members of his cabinet. They are:

Patrick Nisira, Vice-President and Minister for Economic Development

Mathias Salas, Minister for Finance and Treasury

Ezekiel Massat, Minister for Justice, Attorney General and Post Referendum Dialogue and Consultation

Thomas Tarii, Minister for Police and Correctional Services

Rodney Osioko, Minister for Mineral and Energy Resources

Joseph Kim Swuamaru, Minister for Technical Services

Raymond Masono, Minister for Health

Thomas Pataaku, Minister for Community Government

Theonila Roka Matbob, Minister for Education

Thompson Gitovea, Minister for Community Development

Melvin Igiras Wilolopa, Minister for Public Service

Robert Hamal Sawa, Minister for Lands, Physical Planning, Environment and Conservation

Yolande Geraldine Paul, Minister for Primary Industries and Marine Resources

***

PNG Air has appointed Augustine Mano as Interim Chairman of the Board after William Lamur stepped down as Director of the Company and Chairman of the Board. Anthony Pereira, who was elected Acting CEO in May, has been confirmed as CEO. Pereira will continue with his role as Chief Financial Officer until a new appointment is made.