People moves: Oil Search, CPL Group, MSME Council

Oil Search appoints Managing Director, City Pharmacy Limited Group announces a new Chief Operations Officer, and MSME Council gets new team of directors.
Kieran Wulff has been appointed as Oil Search’s Managing Director. Wulff, who is the company’s Executive Vice-President and President of Oil Search Alaska, will succeed Peter Botten and commence the role on 25 February 2020.
The MSME Council has appointed new executives: Ernie Gangloff has been elected President (he takes over from James Gore), Naime O’ume has been named Treasurer, and Faye Zina and Margaret Lifu have been announced as executives.
