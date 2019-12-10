Home  »  News  »  People moves: Oil Search, CPL Group, MSME Council
People moves: Oil Search, CPL Group, MSME Council

Oil Search appoints Managing Director, City Pharmacy Limited Group announces a new Chief Operations Officer, and MSME Council gets new team of directors.

Kieran Wulff has been appointed as Oil Search’s Managing Director. Wulff, who is the company’s Executive Vice-President and President of Oil Search Alaska, will succeed Peter Botten and commence the role on 25 February 2020.

***

Navin Raju is taking the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO) for City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) Group. Ramu joined CPL Group as Director – Program Management Office in 2018.

***

The MSME Council has appointed new executives: Ernie Gangloff has been elected President (he takes over from James Gore), Naime O’ume has been named Treasurer, and Faye Zina and Margaret Lifu have been announced as executives.

