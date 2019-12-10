People moves: Oil Search, CPL Group, MSME Council

by

Oil Search appoints Managing Director, City Pharmacy Limited Group announces a new Chief Operations Officer, and MSME Council gets new team of directors.

Kieran Wulff has been appointed as Oil Search’s Managing Director. Wulff, who is the company’s Executive Vice-President and President of Oil Search Alaska, will succeed Peter Botten and commence the role on 25 February 2020.

Navin Raju is taking the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO) for City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) Group. Ramu joined CPL Group as Director – Program Management Office in 2018.

The MSME Council has appointed new executives: Ernie Gangloff has been elected President (he takes over from James Gore), Naime O’ume has been named Treasurer, and Faye Zina and Margaret Lifu have been announced as executives.