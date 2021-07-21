People moves: Oil Search, Credit Corp

by

Oil Search says goodbye to its Managing Director and Credit Corporation (PNG) welcomes Chair.

Oil Search has appointed Peter Fredricson as Acting Chief Executive Officer. He takes over from Dr Keiran Wulff, who resigned for health reasons. The search for a permanent Managing Director/CEO will commence shortly, the company said in a statement.

***

Credit Corporation has confirmed the appointment of Richard Sinamoi as Chairman. He was appointed Acting Chair following the company’s recent annual general meeting.