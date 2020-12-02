People moves: Oil Search, Steamships, Nambawan Super, Abt Associates

Oil Search CFO designate departs, new Legal Counsel at Steamships, new CFO at Papua New Guinea’s Nambawan Super, new Deputy Director at Abt Associates. Ayten Saridas, Oil Search Ltd’s Chief Financial Officer Designate, has left the company. Stephen Gardiner, the company’s current Chief Financial Officer, will continue in the role until 31 May 2021 to assist with the appointment of a new CFO. *** Deborah Onga has been appointed Group Legal Counsel at Steamships Trading Company.

Pochon Lili has been appointed as Nambawan Super‘s new Chief Financial Officer. Lili replaces Vere Arava, who was recently promoted to Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Jane Ravusiro has been appointed Deputy Director – Economic Governance & Inclusive Growth at Abt Associates – Australia.