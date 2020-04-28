People moves: Ok Tedi Development Foundation, CPL Group, Pacific Tourism Organisation

by

The Ok Tedi Development Foundation gets a new boss, CPL Group welcomes a Trainee Marketing Manager and Pacific Tourism Organisation gets an interim Chairman.

Havini Vira has been announced as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ok Tedi Development Foundation.

Phenella Maibani has been appointed as Trainee Marketing Manager at CPL Group.

Halatoa Fua, Chief Executive Officer of the Cook Islands Tourism Cooperation, has been selected as Interim Chairman of the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) Board, effective 1 May.