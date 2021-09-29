People moves: Ok Tedi Mining

by

Ok Tedi Mining Limited announces the appointment of new Safety Manager and Manager Mine Support Services.

Anna Ila has been appointed as Safety Manager at Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML). Ila is one of four PNG women in managerial positions at OTML. The mining company aims to achieve 25 per cent female representation in leadership roles by 2025.

OTML also announced the appointment of Masket Siune as Manager Mine Support Services. He is an Ok Tedi’s Graduate Development Scheme alumni and has worked in the Mining Business Unit’s Improvement, Training and Analysis sections.