People moves: Pacific Palms Property, National Banking Corporation, Kina Bank, New Porgera

A promotion at Pacific Palms Property, a new CEO at National Banking Corporation, Kina Bank welcomes its new Chairman and a new media manager at New Porgera Ltd.

Pacific Palms Property has promoted Tania Kasar from Senior Accountant to Chief Accountant. ***

The National Banking Corporation Board has announced that Executive Director, Paul Thornton, will assume the role of CEO, succeeding Michael Van Dorssen.

Non-executive director Ian Clough has been appointed to succeed Isikeli Taureka as Board Chairman for Kina Securities Ltd (Kina Bank).

Meriba Tulo has been appointed Media and Communications Manager at New Porgera Ltd.