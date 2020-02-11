People moves: Pacific Tourism Organisation, National Airports Corporation, ACP Group

by

The Pacific Tourism Organisation announces a Finance and Corporate Services Manager, new Board of Directors for the National Airports Corporation and the ACP Group appoints a Chairperson of the Committee of Ambassadors.

The National Airports Corporation has a new board of directors. The Chairman is Michael Koisen; other members include Rowland Abaijah, Jerry Agus, Joseph Kintau, Roy Mumu and Dairi Vele.

***

Krishneel Muni Achari has been promoted to Finance and Corporate Services Manager at the Pacific Tourism Organisation (STPO). Muni Achari joined STPO in 2013 as Finance Officer.

***

The African, Caribbean and Pacific Group States (ACP Group) has welcomed the Gambian Ambassador to the European Union, Teneng Mba Jaiteh, as Chairperson of the Committee of Ambassadors. She takes over from PNG’s Joshua Kalinoe.