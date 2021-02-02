People moves: Credit Corp, PacTow, New Zealand High Commission, Nambawan Super

by

CEO resigns from Credit Corp, Pacific Towing welcomes a new Operations Manager, New Zealand announces a new Deputy High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, and Nambawan Super appoints four Trainee Directors to the Board.

Credit Corporation PNG Chief Executive Officer, Peter Aitsi, has announced he will leave the Group on 31 March 2021. Chief Operations Officer Danny Robinson will be acting CEO until a permanent replacement is appointed. ***

The marine services division of Steamships Limited, Pacific Towing, has announced Captain Marcelo Santini as its new International Operations Manager.

Thomas Constantinou, Michelle Taumpson, Josephine Pitmur and Sylvester Banibia have joined the Nambawan Super Board as Trainee Directors. The group is the second cohort to join Nambawan’s two-year development program.

The New Zealand High Commission has named Nathan Ross as New Zealand’s new Deputy High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea. Ross will be based in Port Moresby.