People moves: PacTow, PNG Ports, Steamships, PNG Air Ltd

4 Jun 2024

PNG Ports has new CEO, a new Managing Director is announced for Steamships, a new Manager for PacTow, and new board director for PNG Air Ltd.

Neil Papenfus has moved to PNG Ports Corporation as CEO.

***

Gerard Kasnari has taken over from Papenfus as Manager of Pacific Towing (PacTow).

***

Steamships Trading Company has announced Christopher Daniells will move into the Managing Director position as of 1 July 2024, replacing Rupert Bray.

Story continues after advertisment...

***

Simon Woolcott has been appointed to the board of PNG Air Limited.

 

 

