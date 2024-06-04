People moves: PacTow, PNG Ports, Steamships, PNG Air Ltd

PNG Ports has new CEO, a new Managing Director is announced for Steamships, a new Manager for PacTow, and new board director for PNG Air Ltd.
Neil Papenfus has moved to PNG Ports Corporation as CEO.
***
Gerard Kasnari has taken over from Papenfus as Manager of Pacific Towing (PacTow).
***
Steamships Trading Company has announced Christopher Daniells will move into the Managing Director position as of 1 July 2024, replacing Rupert Bray.
***
Simon Woolcott has been appointed to the board of PNG Air Limited.
