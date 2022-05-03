People moves: Papua New Guinea Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, Cocoa Board, PNG Air

by

Executive changes at the Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, new board members at the Cocoa Board of PNG and new Company Secretary at PNG Air.

Anthony Smaré has been re-elected at the President of the Chamber of Mines and Petroleum during the Chamber’s annual general meeting held last week.

TotalEnergies’ Richard Kassman was also re-elected as Senior Vice-President. K92’s Philip Samar joined the Chamber as Vice-President.

The other council members elected during the AGM are: John Lewins, Albert Kaupa Tobe, Kepas Wali, Stanley Komunt, Hitesh Lal, Tim Richards, Mark McMonagle and Andrew Harris.

The Cocoa Board of PNG has welcomed its new board of directors, each member representing a region or province of PNG: Albert Nukuitu (Chairman, Autonomous Region of Bougainville), Norman Mondo (Highlands region), Vitus Bukikun (East and West Sepik Provinces), Rick Morris (Southern region), David Nehem (Morobe and Madang Provinces), Leo Brown (West New Britain, New Ireland and Manus Provinces) and Benjamin Irima (East New Britain Province).

